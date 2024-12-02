The Jacksonville Jaguars lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence to injury once again on Sunday. He took a nasty hit from Houston Texans linebacker Aziz Al-Shaair during their Week 13 contest. Lawrence needed to be carted off the field and he did not return. The Jaguars eventually lost at EverBank Stadium by a score of 23-20.

On Sunday night, Lawrence sent a message to fans on social media. He mentioned that he is feeling better now that he is home. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all🙌🏼” the Jaguars signal-caller posted on Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.