The Jacksonville Jaguars came up just short against the Houston Texans, falling 23-20. However, the biggest story of the game came after a nasty hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

As Lawrence was going down to slide, he was hit by Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair. He was immediately diagnosed with a concussion and left for the remainder of the game. Following the contest, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson had a stern message for Al-Shaair and his hit, via Hays Carlyon of 1010 XL.

“It's a play that has no business in our league,” Pederson said.

Al-Shaair was ejected for the hit and was seen jawing with fans on his way out. The league office is sure to hand down some kind of punishment. As for Lawrence, the Jaguars will likely have more answers once he undergoes tests. He was able to get up under his own accord and was sitting on the cart back to the locker room. However, the aftermath of the hit surely sent shivers up the spine.

In his absence, Jacksonville turned to former New England Patriots first-rounder Mac Jones. Jones completed 20-of-32 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Both TD passes came late in the fourth quarter, the second even accompanied with a two-point conversion. However, it would be too little, too late as the Texans were able to hold on for the win.

Taking their fifth-straight loss, the Jaguars dropped to 2-10 on the season. At this point in their campaign, they aren't playing for much more than pride. However, Doug Pederson still wants to finish the year out with Trevor Lawrence under center. He definitely doesn't want to lose him like the play that occurred in Week 13.

Jacksonville will play it safe and won't risk re-injury with Trevor Lawrence. But they'd still rather see him on the field than not. Pederson just wants to see an NFL in which hits like the one Lawrence received are no longer a thing.