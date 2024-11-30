Trevor Lawrence hasn't played since the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 9 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of a shoulder injury. With a Week 12 bye in the rearview mirror and the Houston Texans at the forefront, Lawrence said he plans to play, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Now 2-9, Jacksonville is the No. 15 seed in the AFC and not technically mathematically eliminated from the postseason yet.

Looking ahead to the Jaguars offseason

In the Jaguars' last game, a 52-6 shellacking from the Detroit Lions, many called for the firing of head coach Doug Pederson. How that will play out remains to be seen. Rapoport said two weeks ago he had sources say the Jaguars would move on from Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.

“Inside the building, several sources say change, including the organization potentially moving on from Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, would not be a surprise. Based on several conversations, while Jaguars staffers are still working and grinding, there is a pall permeating the situation. A doom. If Pederson is out, QB coach Mike McCoy does have head-coaching experience and could be the one to step in, having coached the Chargers from 2013-16.

“Whether a dramatic coaching move with Pederson, a front office move centered around Baalke or a full house-cleaning comes this upcoming week following a possible loss to Detroit, those inside the building feel like it's almost inevitable.”

In June 2024, Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract. Finding a head coach and GM who can build around this team's top talent is paramount. Plus, by the structure of Lawrence's contract, he carries insurmountable dead cap figures.

In 2025, a pre-June 1 release would come with a $133M dead cap, and a post-June 1 release carries a $110M dead cap with a 2026 $22.5M dead cap figure. It seems Lawrence's agent got ahead of the latest trend of NFL teams cutting and running early on mega quarterback contracts.

Even WWE superstars can't pretend to cheer for their team as Grayson Waller slammed the Jaguars.

“I think for the fans in Jacksonville, go to Ticketmaster now. Get your tickets on December 26th because there is going to be no joy coming from the Jaguars. They are horrendous,” Waller said. “Not even Santa Claus himself, the king of magic, basically, could make Trevor Lawrence be a good quarterback. It's physically impossible. If you want to have a good time at Christmas, don't go watch the Jaguars. Come watch WWE. Get some joy in your life because I know the people of Jacksonville need it.”

If the 2025 NFL Draft were today, the Jaguars would hold the No. 3 pick behind the New York Giants (2-10, .522 strength of schedule) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10, .534 SOS).

The Jaguars host the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 1, at 1:00 p.m. EST.