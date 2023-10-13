It has been a very disappointing start for the Minnesota Vikings at 1-4, and a hamstring injury suffered last week by stellar wideout Justin Jefferson is likely to have a negative impact on their ability to win games from this point forward. As a result, trade possibilities are being discussed and one of those rumors involves ace pass rusher Danielle Hunter.

The report comes from SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson. He said the Jaguars would like to have Hunter on their defensive line, but they would have to come up with a package that is enticing to Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make it happen.

The Vikings defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 and had momentum with the Kansas City Chiefs visting in Week 5, but they could not finish the job in the second half. Jefferson went down in that game, and it seems the Vikings will have a tough time making up ground on the Detroit Lions, the leaders in the NFC North.

Hunter is putting up solid numbers this season with 25 tackles, a team-leading 6.0 sacks and 1 forced fumble. The edge rusher appears to be more aggressive than he was last year when he finished with 10.5 sacks, but he was not a dominant player.

Hunter will earn between $17 and $20 million this year, and is scheduled to hit the open market in the offseason.

Danielle Hunter does not appear to be the only player whom the Vikings could trade this year. Quarterback Kirk Cousins could also be moved as the Vikings prepare for the future by potentially moving their most expensive assets