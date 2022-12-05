Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is as tough as they come, and it appears he avoided a serious injury after going down hard on the final snap of the first half against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Although the Jaguars were blown out in the game 40-14 in a result Lawrence himself called embarassing, it wasn’t all bad news for them. Not only did Lawrence return to the game for the second half, it looks like the injury won’t hold him out of Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said things are trending in the right direction, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com on Monday. Lawrence will have an MRI on his left foot, which seems precautionary at this point considering his availability for the second half of Sunday’s contest.

Lawrence took a hard hit and it seems that he injured his left leg, but he was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and was back on the field to start the second half. The MRI results should provide further clarity on the young quarterback’s availability for practice this week.

The former No. 1 overall pick will look to bounce back after a tough showing in Detroit, in which he failed to throw for over 200 yards for only the third time since Week 5. Lawrence has been one of the bright spots in another disappointing season for the Jags, which sees them at 4-8, good enough for 10th in the AFC and 27th overall.