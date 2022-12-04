By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with a leg injury late in the first half against the Detroit Lions after getting hit low by linebacker James Houston. Lawrence immediately grabbed for his left leg after taking the hit and his teammates took a knee on the turf beside him. The Jaguars quarterback was able to get up and limp off the field under his own power while CJ Beathard loosened up and prepared to enter the game.

Brutal twisted looking tackle on Trevor Lawrence. Trevor went to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/O5IKxEprg2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

The injury occurred right before halftime, so Lawrence will be closely examined during the break. The injury looked grim, however, causing him to immediately reach for his left leg. His leg appeared to twist after the hit from Houston, sending Jaguars fans into a state of panic.

Seeing him walk off under his own power is encouraging, especially given the way his leg twisted on the play. If he doesn’t return, it’ll be Beathard taking over for the Jags in the second half.

Beathard was the one spotted warming up on the field after halftime, however, Doug Pederson indicated that the Jaguars are expecting to have Lawrence available in the second half, via Jennifer Hale.

Doug Pederson just told me he expects Trevor Lawrence to be ok to go this half: but Trevor isn't out of the locker room yet…CJ Beathard warming up in case. @NFLonFOX — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) December 4, 2022

Lawrence shockingly appears to be set to come back into the game, heading back onto the sideline in his full uniform despite the horrifying-looking knee injury he sustained just before the half.

Trevor Lawrence is out of the locker room and appears to be ready to play. @JenHale504 has the latest on the @Jaguars QB! pic.twitter.com/1Rmjp55ttX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

Trevor Lawrence had completed 9-of-19 pass attempts in the first half for 124 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception across the first two quarters.