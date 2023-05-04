Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared a six-word tweet in response to an NFL QB ranking segment on Thursday. Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt made a tier-list of the AFC quarterbacks. Lawrence, fresh off a solid sophomore campaign in the NFL, was ranked in the sixth tier.

Lawrence issued a straight-forward response to his placement, per his Twitter.

“The game ain’t played on paper,” Lawrence wrote.

Trevor Lawrence was selected to the Pro Bowl following his impressive 2022 campaign. He dealt with inconsistency at times, but it was a quality improvement following his rookie season. Lawrence ultimately finished the ’22 season with 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air. Lawrence also helped the Jaguars completely turn things around.

His QB record during the 2021 season was just 3-14. That wasn’t all his fault, as the Jaguars had various problems within their organization, but the future was uncertain following 2021. Lawrence posted a much-improved 9-8 QB record in 2022. The Jaguars even made the postseason and their future is now considered bright by many people around the league.

Despite all of this, Trevor Lawrence seemed to feel disrespected by the NFL Network rankings tier. It needs to be said that Brandt even ranked Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson ahead of Lawrence. Yes, it is early in Lawrence’s career, but it’s difficult to refute that he should have at least been ranked higher than Garoppolo.

Regardless, Lawrence can use this as motivation during the upcoming season. It would not be shocking to see Lawrence make a legitimate MVP pursuit in 2023 while leading the Jaguars to an ever deeper playoff run.