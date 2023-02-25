The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised many folks by not just making it to the playoffs in 2022, but pulling off a stunning comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers and advancing to the Divisional Round. They came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs unfortunately, but if it weren’t for the development of Trevor Lawrence, they wouldn’t have even made it there in the first place.

Lawrence turned a corner midway through the season, and by the time the season ended, his numbers in 2022 (387/584, 4113 YDS, 25 TD, 8 INT) were far better than they were in his rookie campaign. Lawrence’s ability to take a few steps forward in 2022 was a huge boost for the Jags, and he believes if can keep on improving, Jacksonville will be able to win a Super Bowl.

“If I can just take a step this year like I did from year one to two, it is going to give us a good shot to win every week. That’s the only goal of this whole thing, to win. We had one big playoff win, a comeback win, then a tough loss against the Chiefs. Both those games give us a lot to learn from. When we get back in those positions having had that experience is really going to help us.” – Trevor Lawrence, FOX Sports

Lawrence will face some stacked odds against him here, as the Jaguars haven’t won a Super Bowl in their history, let alone make it to one. Granted, they haven’t been around as long as other franchises in the league, but Jackonsville’s losing pedigree has stuck with them for much of their history. If there’s one guy who could change that, though, it may be Lawrence, and if he can build off a successful 2022 season, there won’t be many folks betting against him it seems.