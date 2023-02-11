Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars endured their share of struggles during the 2021 season. However, they rebounded in a big way this past year, ultimately making the playoffs. Lawrence recently commented on Jacksonville’s culture change over the years, per ESPN, via jaguarswire.usatoday.com.

“I’ve had a few conversations,” Lawrence said on ESPN 690’s Brent & Friends. “I’ll keep them confidential, but just guys that are seeing what we’re doing and — not all of them necessarily want to come there and leave everything and come to Jacksonville — but even just to stop me and say, ‘Hey man, what you guys are doing is special.’ They can see it just from the outside. And then there are a couple guys like I mentioned, ‘Try to get a spot for me over there.’ So it’s been cool to see everyone excited about what we’re doing.”

People around the NFL world are taking notice of Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. They are becoming a team to keep tabs on moving forward.

Trevor Lawrence has expressed his admiration for the team in the past. There are no guarantees in reference to the future, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see Lawrence spend a significant portion of his career with the Jaguars.

The future is bright for Jacksonville without question. They feature an impressive core of talented young players and are a few additions away from becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Trevor Lawrence and the team.