The latest Trevor Lawrence injury update is that he could play in the Jaguars Week 14 game against the Browns, but it won't be easy.

The last Trevor Lawrence injury update Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson gave refused to rule the star quarterback out for Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. And while the team still has hope Lawrence’s high ankle sprain suffered in the Jags’ 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 will allow him to play on Sunday, it’s not looking great for the Jaguars or their QB.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport went on Good Morning Football on Wednesday and discussed the Trevor Lawrence injury update Pederson gave the media the previous day. Rapoport noted that the Jaguars coach called the injury “just” a high ankle sprain and didn’t rule Lawrence out. That said, the insider also noted that playing on Sunday is a long shot.

“They have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Browns, and that is a good sign.” the reporter shared. “However, from my understanding, it is a little bit of an uphill battle for Trevor Lawrence to be out on the field. I’m not saying he’s not going to play. I’m just saying he has to get a lot better very quickly in a short week to be out on the field.”

From @GMFB: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (high-ankle sprain) isn’t ruled out for Sunday, but he’ll need to get a lot better very quickly to somehow play… Plus, the latest on teammate WR Christian Kirk (core muscle) and the #Jets QBs. pic.twitter.com/do7o7MbNnB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2023

If Lawrence can’t answer the bell on Sunday, just six days after the Jaguars QB got hurt on Monday Night Football, it will again be veteran backup CJ Beathard under center for the Jaguars.

No matter who plays QB in the Jaguars' Week 14 game, though, the team took another big injury blow on Monday as leading receiver Christian Kirk suffered a core muscle injury that requires surgery that will likely keep him out for around eight weeks.