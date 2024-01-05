Will Trevor Lawrence play in Week 18?

The Jacksonville Jaguars face a must-win game in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans, and the team desperately hopes to have quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, for this game. As of Friday, it sounds like there’s a good chance the QB will play for the Jaguars’ final playoff push, but there is a catch.

“Trevor Lawrence still uncertain about whether or not he is going to be able to get on the field for the Jaguars for the game they need to have, essentially, to get to the playoffs. He’s dealing with a right shoulder sprain. Obviously, missed last week,” NFL Network insider Adam Rapoport reported on Friday. “Has been a limited participant the last two days, and yesterday, he threw. It sounds like, from my understanding, he threw fine. Wasn’t, obviously, 100 percent. Trevor Lawrence is not going to be 100 percent if he is able to play. But at least he is pushing to play.”

So, the good news is Trevor Lawrence will likely play, despite his injury. The bad news is, there is no way he’ll be 100 percent, meaning the Jaguars have no idea what they will get out of him on the field in Week 18 against the Titans. Furthermore, head coach Doug Pederson mentioned Lawrence is “progressing good” and a decision on him playing “might be all the way up to game time” (h/t Andrew Siciliano).

If Lawrence can’t go at the last minute, or can’t finish the game, it will be backup CJ Beathard with the Jaguars’ playoff hopes in his hand.

Jaguars playoff clinching scenarios

The simplest way for the Jaguars to become a 2024 playoff team is to beat the Titans on Sunday. A win over the last-place team in their division puts Jacksonville in the postseason as the No. 4-seeded AFC South champs.

Now, there are some other scenarios that would allow Jacksonville to survive and advance.

If the Jaguars and Titans somehow tie, the Jags can still win the AFC South if the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts also play to a draw. Or, they can get a Wild Card berth in this situation with a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie.

If Jacksonville loses, they can back in with a Steeler loss, a Denver Broncos loss, and as long as Colts-Texans doesn’t end in a tie.

So, as you can see, the Jags should just go ahead and win if they want to play in the playoffs this season.