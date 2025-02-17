With the 2025 offseason in full effect for all 32 teams — following the conclusion of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade — it is peak NFL rumor season. For most teams, general managers can keep players informed about which rumors are true, which are false, and which are in the middle. However, for the Jacksonville Jaguars — a team still looking for their GM after firing Trent Baalke — Trevor Lawrence had to rely on Adam Schefter regarding rumors of him getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“I can't remember,” Lawrence said. “I think my agent reached out to Adam Schefter and was just like, ‘Hey, you heard anything about this?' Because we don’t have a GM.

“Liam texted me actually I guess the day after it came out and Liam said, ‘I shouldn’t even have to say this but that’s not coming from us.' I was like yeah, I figured. We’re all good. He didn’t have to send that. There was no doubt on my side.”

So, at least in his interview with Kay Adams, Lawrence said he didn't doubt that the rumors were false.

As the starting quarterback of a failing Jaguars team, he's likely used to being seen in trade rumors for all other 31 teams.

Considering the Steelers' quarterback dilemma, Lawrence's name was in a rumor that sent him to Pittsburgh to play under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Now, that trade — or really any trade involving the Jaguars' quarterback — doesn't make much sense because Lawrence recently signed a $275 million contract extension. If the Jaguars were to trade him this offseason, Jacksonville would take on $100 million of dead cap space.

Why on earth would a team do something like that?

But — although Lawrence mentioned that he likes Tomlin — he reiterated that he's in Jacksonville for the long run.

Trevor Lawrence has no interest playing anywhere but Jaguars

Even though the Jaguars haven't accomplished much since they drafted Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Clemson quarterback doesn't want to play elsewhere.

Well, at least that's what he told Adams on his appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“I like coach Tomlin,” Lawrence said. “He's a good guy. But, no. I'm set here. Like I said, we love Jacksonville. This is home for us. And there's a lot more on the football side that we have yet to accomplish here. I'm excited about what we're building. The future is very bright, and I want to be the guy here for a long time.”

Now, this was a very politician-esque response from Lawrence. He's a pro, including being a pro with the media.

But Adams wasn't buying it.

“Trevor, what are you building,” Adams asked cheekily. “Because there's not a GM, the combine is next week. Are you going to Indy? Are you going to St. Elmos and doing the horseradish cocktail sauce thing? Like, who's making these decisions?”

Lawrence reiterated his confidence to Adams, remaining an absolute pro about a rather odd situation.

“We'll have somebody,” Lawrence said. “I'm confident in that. We'll figure it out.”

With the 2025 NFL regular season not all that far away — in the grand scheme of things — the Jaguars are far behind the eight ball on preparing for an important year.

But, Lawrence is confident that Shad Khan and those in charge will make the best decision for the Jaguars.