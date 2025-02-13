The Jacksonville Jaguars are beginning a new era under head coach Liam Coen. Jacksonville has a lot to feel optimistic about. The Jaguars have a franchise quarterback on a long-term contract and an offensive-minded head coach known as a QB whisperer. That did not stop one wild rumor from forming recently.

Jacksonville has shot down one ridiculous theory surrounding QB Trevor Lawrence on Thursday.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported on a rumor that the Steelers have reached out to the Jaguars about trading for Lawrence. DiRocco reported that one Jaguars source said there's “no chance” the will trade Lawrence. That source also called the idea “ridiculous.”

DiRocco circled back a few hours later with an update. He added that his Jaguars source confirmed there was no conversation between the Steelers and Jaguars regarding a potential Lawrence trade in the first place.

The idea that Jacksonville would trade Trevor Lawrence is laughably absurd. To start, the Jaguars do not even have a general manager after firing Trent Baalke in an effort to hire Liam Coen.

Beyond that, the Jaguars paid Lawrence a massive $275 million contract extension back in June. Not only does this show the team's commitment to Lawrence, it also makes it nearly impossible to trade him away. Otherwise, the Jaguars would immediately take on $100 million in dead money and a plunge themselves $50 million over the salary cap.

The NFL offseason is finally kicking into gear now that wild trade theories are finally flying around.

Who will the Jaguars add around Trevor Lawrence during the 2025 NFL offseason?

Make no mistake, Trevor Lawrence is here to stay in Jacksonville. Now the Jaguars need to figure out how to build the best offense possible around him.

Jacksonville is not starting from square one either. The Jaguars already have a pair of solid running backs in Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby. They also invested a first-round pick in Brian Thomas Jr. and have other roleplayers on the roster as well.

But who will the Jaguars add on offense this offseason?

Jacksonville has plenty of ammunition to work with. The Jaguars enter the offseason with $32.28 million in cap space, which should allow them to sign a few free agents. Jacksonville also has 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the fifth overall selection.

The team could use a few more offensive weapons for Trevor Lawrence. However, they may get the most bang for their buck by upgrading the offensive line.

Guard is one of Jacksonville's top five biggest needs this offseason, which the Jaguars could address as early as the second round of the draft.

If Jacksonville decides to add more offensive weapons, that will probably happen in the middle rounds of the draft.