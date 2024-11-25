The Jacksonville Jaguars are down bad right now and have lost four in a row. While they had a bye in Week 12, their 2-9 record reflects just how brutal this team is.

However, the Jaguars may be getting their QB1 back for Week 13. After missing the last two games, Trevor Lawrence will return to practice on Monday from a shoulder injury. Depending on how he responds throughout the week, he could suit up on Sunday against the Houston Texans, per Adam Schefter.

Under Mac Jones, Jacksonville has scored just 13 points across the last two contests. He was picked off three times and didn't throw a single touchdown. The Jaguars were also outscored 64-13 in those games. While it hasn't been a great year for Lawrence, he's certainly their best option.

The former first-overall pick has completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,004 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions. Lawrence sustained an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing arm in a Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but head coach Doug Pederson did say before Week 11 that he was optimistic Lawrence would be back in the fold in Week 13.

This has truly been a forgettable campaign for the Jaguars, who are towards the bottom of the league in nearly every major category on both sides of the ball. They're 30th in total yards and 25th in points with just 18.9 per contest. Lawrence could need surgery in the offseason to address the injury, but Jacksonville has refused to shut him down.

Given how poorly the season is going, it could make sense to just rest Lawrence and allow him to fix the shoulder issue. For the time being though, it doesn't appear that will be the case. Sunday's clash with the Texans won't be an easy one, but the AFC South leaders have been struggling and just lost to the lowly Tennessee Titans in Week 12.