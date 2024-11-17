The Jacksonville Jaguars' nightmare season continues to get worse. On Sunday, the Jaguars were absolutely humiliated by the Detroit Lions in one of the biggest blowouts that you'll ever see in an NFL game. Despite putting a field goal on the board on their opening possession, the Jaguars fell to the Lions 52-6.

The 46-point loss was the worst loss in Jaguars franchise history, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The previous franchise-worst was also set against the Lions when Detroit beat the Jaguars by 44 points all the way back in 1995.

This was a new rock bottom for Doug Pederson and a Jaguars team that feels like it has hit rock bottom about three or four times already this season. Pederson's job security has been on the rocks all year, and Sunday may have been the straw that broke the camel's back. If this loss doesn't do it, a change has to be around the corner sooner rather than later.

The Jaguars are fighting an uphill battle without Trevor Lawrence, who is currently out due to a shoulder injury. Mac Jones is filling in at quarterback for the injured star. Jones had a difficult day on Sunday, finishing 17-for-29 with 138 yards and an interception.

This is the second time this season that one of the league's best teams has run the Jaguars off the field after the Buffalo Bills crushed them 47-10 back in Week 3. Pederson's club also took humiliating losses in back to back weeks against the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots.

This loss drops the Jaguars to 2-9 on the season, which nearly eliminates them officially from the playoff chase. For a team that was just a few plays from the AFC Championship Game two years ago, they will be hard at work trying to figure out where things have gone wrong over the last few seasons. While Pederson is likely the first to go as a result of that investigation, the Jaguars have plenty of soul-searching to do past just the head coach spot this offseason.