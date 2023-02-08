Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wrote a letter to Jacksonville on Wednesday, thanking Jaguars fans for their support this season and detailing how he wanted to be back out on the field playing with his Jacksonville teammates.

“I want to be out there with my guys, prepping for another game,” Lawrence wrote. “I want to be showing out for Jacksonville. But these past few months we’ve grown a lot as a team — and we want this to be the beginning of our story.

“So I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all of Duval. Because I know how much this season meant to our city.”

Trevor Lawrence finished his second Jaguars season with just over 4,110 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and his first invitation to the Pro Bowl games. The 23-year-old quarterback replaced Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in the games, who did not participate since he was heading to the Super Bowl.

One memory Trevor Lawrence said he kept coming back to in his letter to Jacksonville was how Jaguars fans stuck around during an upset victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans stayed in the stands even as the team went down 27-0 before leaping out to a 31-30 upset win.

“That struck me as saying a lot about this place,” Lawrence wrote. “We’re out here down 27 in a playoff game. Most people watching on TV probably thought it was over.

“But inside the Bank, it wasn’t like that at all. Everyone was still with us, still getting crazy loud and waving their towels and trying to pump us up.”

Lawrence kept up his confidence on the team’s future after a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going moving forward,” Lawrence told Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “We have our coach, we’ve got a lot of our guys coming back on offense, defense.”