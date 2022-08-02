Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne’s status for Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping that their offense will be able to take a big step forward in 2022 after struggling for much of the 2021 campaign. Two guys who will play a big role in that are second-year players Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

After the pair dominated during their time in college together at Clemson, their rookie seasons certainly did not go as expected. Lawrence struggled with a weak supporting cast (359/602, 3641 YDS, 12 TD, 17 INT) and never was able to find his footing in his first season against NFL-level competition. Etienne on the other hand missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot, and will be looking to finally make his NFL debut this season.

With preseason games on the horizon, Jags fans are getting excited about seeing their team in action for the first time since last season. The Jaguars first preseason contest will be the Hall of Fame Game this Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately for Jaguars fans, they will have to wait to see both Lawrence and Etienne on the field, as neither guy will suit up for the Jaguars in their preseason opener.

RB Travis Etienne will not play, either.

It doesn’t appear that there are any lingering injury concerns for either of these guys, and that’s simply how preseason action works. Teams are going to be to cautious when it comes to ramping up their players in the hopes that they won’t get injured, and that appears to be the Jaguars line of thinking with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne here.

Both guys should be good to take the field at some point later in the preseason. And when they do, Jaguars fans will be hoping that the results they see are much improved from the 2021 season.