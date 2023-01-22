The Jacksonville Jaguars made things interesting in their NFL Playoff clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. But a number of mistakes led to the Chiefs ultimately winning the game. Nevertheless, Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson gave QB Trevor Lawrence a bode of confidence after the game, per the Jacksonville Jaguars Twitter account.

“I feel like we’re close. Obviously, we got the right leader in Trevor (Lawrence), feel really good about him,” Pederson said in his postgame press conference. “What he’s done, how he’s played this season.”

The Chiefs won 27-20 behind a strong effort from Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, Travis Kelce had himself an incredible performance. He finished the game with 14 receptions to pace the Kansas City offense.

But the Jaguars still have reason for optimism without a doubt. Trevor Lawrence has displayed impressive leadership ability and the core of the team has potential. Pederson later addressed Jacksonville’s future following the loss.

“Now these guys played a lot of football,” he said. “They’re going to learn from the good and the bad. It’s something to really lean on as we head into the offseason… we’re going to learn. I’m excited for the future of Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars struggled mightily in 2021. But they rebounded with a quality 2022 effort that saw them win their division. They went on to upset the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion during the Wild Card game.

There is certainly reason to be hopeful with Trevor Lawrence leading the charge. This is a potential dynasty in the making.