Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl games in place of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Lawrence will take the place of Mahomes in the Pro Bowl since the Chiefs quarterback is going to the Super Bowl, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took down the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and 195 passing yards in the 27-20 Chiefs victory, giving Lawrence his first-ever loss in a Saturday game as the six-year Chiefs quarterback outdueled the former first-round pick out of Clemson.

The Jaguars put up a close fight with Lawrence at the helm, staying within seven points of the Chiefs by the end of the first half and limiting a team that led the league in total touchdowns with 61 to 10 points in the second half.

“I feel like we’re close,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said in a postgame press conference. “Obviously, we got the right leader in Trevor (Lawrence), feel really good about him. What he’s done, how he’s played this season.”

Lawrence waited to congratulate every teammate he could before heading to the locker room after the loss, high-fiving and hugging players and coaches before taking off his helmet and continuing up the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel.

Lawrence will earn his first Pro Bowl selection in just his second year in the league. The 23-year-old quarterback jumped from 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during his rookie year to 25 and eight, respectively, as he helped lead the Jaguars to their first playoff appearance since 2017, according to Pro Football Reference. He earned just over 4,100 passing yards and completed 66.3% of his 584 passing attempts, moving up to fifth all-time in Jaguars passing yards after just two seasons.

The 2023 Pro Bowl games will kick off in Las Vegas on Feb. 2.