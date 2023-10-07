The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't exactly had the start to the 2023 season they were hoping for, as they have gone 2-2 over their first four games, which is worse than fans were hoping for. However, the Jaguars should still be favored to come out on top in the AFC South, and the latest update on starting left tackle Cam Robinson will surely make Trevor Lawrence happy.

Robinson had been serving a four-game suspension to start the season after violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, but he has practiced at left tackle all week for the Jaguars, and will be back on the field for this game. To make that official, Jacksonville activated Robinson to the team's active roster in preparation for him being back in the fold in Week 5.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Jaguars have moved OL Cam Robinson from the exempt/commissioner permission list to the active roster.”

The Jaguars offense hasn't necessarily been bad, but it's clear they have experienced some inconsistencies early on, with Robinson's absence playing a role there. Trevor Lawrence has been sacked eight times through four games, and while that's not the worst figure in the world, he hasn't always had a lot of time under center to operate Jacksonville's aerial attack.

Getting their starting left tackle in Robinson back should help the offense get back on track. Robinson has been one of the better left tackles in the league since he was drafted back in 2017, and while he may be a bit rusty to start, he should be back to playing like himself in no time. The Jaguars may still come up short against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, but getting Robinson back is a massive victory for Lawrence and the rest of the offense.