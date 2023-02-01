The Jacksonville Jaguars downright stunk under Urban Meyer in 2021, posting a 2-11 record before he was canned for not only a lack of success, but some inappropriate behavior. 2022 was a much different story for the Jags though as Doug Pederson rejuvenated the organization, leading them to an AFC South title and an appearance in the Divisional Round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking on Wednesday about Jacksonville’s campaign, Meyer refused to admit that Pederson’s coaching played an integral part in the franchise flipping the script. Instead, he put it down to the Jaguars bringing in numerous difference-makers last offseason.

“They have a lot of different players from when I was there,” Meyer said, via the All Things Covered podcast. “They did a really good job in free agency this year.”

Priceless. Meyer is looking past the fact that Pederson is a legitimate HC in this league who won a Super Bowl back in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He knows what he’s doing and it showed in their 9-8 record. Trevor Lawrence was solid in Year Two, throwing for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just eight picks while completing 66.3% of his passes. A big improvement from 2021, where the QB threw just 12 TDs and 17 interceptions. Needless to say, his play improved under Pederson.

It just goes to show that Meyer can’t take any accountability for the atrocious job he did both on and off the field last year. It’s safe to say the former Ohio State boss won’t be getting any chances in the NFL again anytime soon. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are heading in the right direction with a franchise signal-caller and numerous weapons around him.