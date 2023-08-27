Saturday night's NFL preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars has been called off after Miami wide receiver Daewood Davis suffered a scary injury in the fourth quarter of the contest.

“The #Jaguars-#Dolphins preseason game has been canceled after Miami rookie WR Daewood Davis was injured on the field,” Pelissero posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Davis was trying to complete a reception when he collided with two players. He was motionless on the field following the hit and had to be carted off the field shortly after. The Jaguars were leading, 31-18, when the game was stopped.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson had a meeting on the field with a ref before agreeing to cancel the game. The game, understandably, did not matter to both teams at that point, as everyone's mind was on Davis, who was rushed to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, according to the Dolphins.

“Dolphins WR Daewood Davis suffered an injury in tonight’s game and has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities.”

It is relieving to hear that Davis is aware of his surroundings and has control of his extremities. Hopefully, the test results will not reveal anything serious.

Davis was not taken in the 2023 NFL Draft but managed to land with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent when they signed him to a contract last May. Before turning pro, Davis played for the Oregon Ducks and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in college.