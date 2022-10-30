Jaguars’ Josh Allen a popular trade target, but there’s a catch

The Jacksonville Jaguars may only be 2-5 but they are finally showing some genuine progress. Their direction at the trade deadline will be quite telling of how close they think they are. One of the key decisions they will have to make involves Josh Allen.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Allen is drawing significant interest. The Jaguars, though, are not looking to cash in on it.

“Jacksonville has gotten a lot of calls about Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But while the interest from teams wanting him has been there, the Jaguars are not expected to deal their standout pass rusher,” writes NFL Network. “Allen remains a key and valued piece of their future. He’s a player Jacksonville wants to keep, rather than trade and then attempt to replace. He would be due just $10.892 million in 2023 on his fifth-year option and in line for a big extension sooner than later.”

Josh Allen has 3.0 sacks in seven games so far this season, along with 19 total tackles (five for loss) and two forced fumbles. He is needed as the key complementary piece to rookie Travon Walker as the pass-rush duo for Jacksonville moving forward. Keeping him around for the future makes tons of sense.

Now that the Jaguars are finally looking like a good team (even if their record doesn’t show it), they are unlikely to move Allen unless a huge deal comes around.