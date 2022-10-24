Trevor Lawrence finds silver lining in Jaguars brutal 4-game losing skid

After getting off to a very encouraging 2-1 start, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost four straight games, and watched themselves plummet back down towards the bottom of the AFC South. The team is clearly frustrated by their recent results, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t giving up hope that they can turn things around over the next few games.

The Jags four game losing streak has seen each of their losses come between six to eight points, meaning that if a few plays end up going their way, they could have ended up pulling out a victory. Lawrence believes that the team can find a way to begin making those potentially game-changing plays, and has faith that the Jaguars are on the verge of figuring everything out.

“Guys are sticking together. We have a lot of belief in that locker room, and you saw it today. We came up a yard short at the very end to [potentially] win that game by a point. [If we were to] kick the extra point, we beat them. So that’s how close it is. That’s why I think you see the look on the guys’ faces and just the energy. That’s the way it should be when you are losing like that. No one is, obviously, happy about it.” – Trevor Lawrence, ProFootballTalk

Lawrence says the right things that make it sound like the Jaguars are intent on working together to figure things out. They very nearly pulled off an upset of the New York Giants in Week 7, as Christian Kirk came up just a yard short of the end zone for a score that would have tied the game, which would have set the stage for a potential game-winning extra point attempt. Instead, Jacksonville came up just short, and now they will work on ending their losing streak in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.