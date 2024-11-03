Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby reportedly plans to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Tank Bigsby has been limited in practice with an ankle injury, and the Jaguars have listed him as questionable. The running back has turned in some encouraging performances as of late, rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games. With Travis Etienne listed as questionable on the injury report with a hamstring, the news that Bigsby will play gives the Jaguars some comfort that they will at least have one of their top two running backs.

The Jaguars also are dealing with injuries in the wide receiver room, with Christian Kirk out with a collarbone injury and rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr. listed as questionable as well with a chest injury. Hopefully, Thomas will be able to suit up. It would be tough to beat a talented Eagles team without him.

Jaguars looking to make late-season run

Sitting at 2-6, the Jaguars are trying to move back to within 3 games of first place with a win over the Eagles. It will be a tough task, as Philadelphia has played well as of late with key players returning from injury.

After the Eagles game, the Jaguars will have tough matchups against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions before playing a pivotal divisional game against the Texans. The Jaguars climbed out of a deep hole to make the playoffs in 2022, and it will take beating some quality opponents to do the same in 2024. If Jacksonville picks up some wins in the next few weeks, it could set up for a long winning streak at the end to make a run at the playoffs.

The last five games of the season feature matchups against the Tennessee Titans two times, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts. It will be interesting to see if the Jaguars can make a run.