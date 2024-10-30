The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 30-27 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, though the score didn't quite tell the whole story. During the game, the Jaguars lost all three of their starting receivers, including Christian Kirk, whose injury forced him to leave the game in the fourth quarter. After trying to make a catch, Kirk fell hard on his left shoulder, breaking his collarbone, ending his season for the second straight year.

After news came out of Kirk's injury, the Jaguars' starting slot shared a message to fans, via Instagram, shared on Jaguars Wire.

“Defining moments like this in our lives provide an opportunity to show who we are in our core. The ‘obstacle' is always the way, and that's how I choose to attack it. My journey is far from over in this league, and know I'll be back better than ever,” he said.

Should the Jaguars blow it up?

The receiver also dedicated part of his message to his team and loved ones, while promising to return to football better than before.

“To Duval, my teammates, coaches, and family, I'm sorry that I won't be out there for the rest of the season,” he added. “I've loved every moment of being apart of this organization, and hopefully will spend more Sundays in a Jags uniform. I love this game more than anything… I promise you will see the best version of myself come next season… until then.”

Besides Christian Kirk, the Jaguars suffered more injuries to their receiver room against the Packers in Week 8. Another starting wideout, the rookie Brian Thomas Jr., also sustained a chest injury that forced him to leave the game late.

Likewise, Gabe Davis also hurt his shoulder.

These injuries may have driven the final nail in the Jaguars' season. With a 2-6 record, they are four games behind the Houston Texans, who lead the AFC South.

If they decide to blow it up, that might mean their coach Doug Pederson might not be their coach next season, while everyone not named Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Josh Hines-Allen are on the table for trades.

Prior to the November trade deadline, the Jaguars traded Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings, as reported by Ian Rapoport and shared on Jaguars Wire.

Robinson would replace the Vikings' former starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered season-ending injuries in their Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Moreover, this trade might signal the Jaguars settling in as sellers ahead of the trade deadline, ready to shake up their roster as they continue to build around Lawrence.