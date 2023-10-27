We have you covered with our NFL odds series with a Jaguars–Steelers prediction and pick.

In one of the more entertaining Thursday night games this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars narrowly beat the New Orleans Saints on the road. Holding a 15-point lead with 14:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars allowed the Saint to come back and score back-to-back touchdowns to tie the game with 6:38 to go. Luckily for the Jaguars, they were bailed out on a spectacular 44-yard touchdown by Christian Kirk. With the added rest time, the Jaguars aim to make it five wins in a row by taking down the Steelers.

Many people believed the Pittsburgh Steelers season was shot after they were blown out by the Houston Texans 30-6 and quarterback Kenny Pickett got hurt. However, he rallied himself and the team as the Steelers have won two games in a row as underdogs and are sitting at 4-2. This squad is fresh off a come-from-behind road win against the Los Angeles Rams. They leaned on their ground game heavily and took control of the second half as they outscored the Rams 21-8. With this team looking as good as they have been in the past couple of seasons, they appear ready to take down the red-hot Jaguars.

Here are the Jaguars-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Steelers Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: -1.5 (-108)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 40.5 (-115)

Under: 40.5 (-105)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had lingering injury issues over the past few weeks regarding his knee. He has been able to play in every game because of the sensational play of Travis Etienne Jr., reducing his workload. Over the past three weeks, on 58 carries, Etienne Jr. has rushed for 244 yards and six touchdowns. He has run in two touchdowns every week for the last three weeks. The hot streak he is on has been incredible, and he will keep building on it against a shaky Steelers run defense. Pittsburgh has allowed the sixth most yards per carry in the league at 4.7 and is giving up 142.3 rushing yards per game. This is the second most rushing yards per game a Steelers team has allowed since 1974. Etienne is the key to success for the Jaguars, and he appears to be hitting his stride at the perfect time.

Regarding their run defense, the Jaguars have stifled every opponent they have encountered. They have differed significantly from the Steelers' run defense in every aspect.The Jaguars are tied for fourth in the league, allowing opponents only 3.6 yards per carry. Additionally, they have given up just 564 yards on the ground all year to opponents and have allowed only one player to rush for over one hundred yards on them. Steelers running back Najee Harris has had a tough year so far, and it doesn't look to get any easier on Sunday.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

While criticisms surrounding Pittsburgh’s offense are a constant, the Kenny Pickett x George Pickens connection has been one of the most underrated duos in the league. The speed, shiftiness, and ball control Pickens possesses are genuinely one of a kind. He can burn secondaries in an instant and is on the rise as one of the best YAC receivers in the game. For example, in week two, on his 71-yard touchdown catch (he collected 57 yards after the catch), the expected YAC for him on that play was only 21 yards. Yet he torched the defense for 35 yards above what was projected, the eighth-highest YAC above what was expected on a play in the league this season. Coming off of back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time in his career and going against a defense allowing 237.7 yards passing per game is a recipe for disaster for Jacksonville.

Currently, the Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have a hefty injury report coming into this game. Offensive centerpieces Trevor Lawrence, Brandon Scherff, Walker Little, and Zay Jones are all questionable heading into this game. Even though the run defense has been rough throughout the season for the Steelers, this unit can still light opponents up. With T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and more ready to get after Lawrence, he could be in line for a long day if the guys around him, himself included, are not playing at 100%.

Final Jaguars-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This game featuring two of the hottest teams in the AFC will surely entertain. With each team coming off of thrilling one-score victories in week seven, the line for this game is as tight as can be. Aiding the line being this close is that it will be played in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games. It is tough to go against them, considering how they play at home and Lawrence's injury. But I am going to go with the Jaguars in this one. Etienne is in line to torch this run defense, and for the first time in a long time, the Jaguars have a really well-rounded defensive unit. I am taking Jacksonville at -1.5.

Final Jaguars-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -1.5 (-108)