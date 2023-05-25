Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Can the Los Angeles Clippers continue to make the playoffs with another potential run during the 2023-24 season?

The Clippers finished their 2022-23 campaign with a record of 44-38, putting them in third place in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference. They lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, taking a 115-110 victory in Game 1 before falling in their next four matchups.

The Clippers will have the No. 30 and the No. 48 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Clippers can try to draft and develop a potential sleeper that can take a few years to break the rotation, or they can draft potential high-floor players who can impact the roster from Day 1 with their late-round pick.

Los Angeles selected center Moussa Diabaté with the 43 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Diabaté saw limited time with the Clippers during his rookie season, logging 8.9 minutes per matchup in 22 games and one start.

Would UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. be the ideal fit for Los Angeles with the No. 30 pick? And how could he fit on a Clippers roster searching for another spot in the playoffs?

A plug-and-play wing

Should the team not try their hand at any offseason trades, they can try to find contributors on a budget either through the draft or with their Taxpayer Mid-Level exception. The Clippers’ 2023-24 payroll features just under $202 million of total taxable salaries, according to Spotrac. Forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will combine for a cap figure of just under $91.3 million.

Jaime Jaquez’s experience, size, strength and overall talent can make him a solid option off the bench sooner rather than later.

Jaquez, a former 4-star recruit out of Camarillo, Calif., played in 134 games and started in 126 during his 4-year career with UCLA. He averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during the 2022-23 season. His season was highlighted by a 29-point, 11-rebound performance during a 79-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown everyone that he’s a leader and a winner,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in April. “It’s hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he’s obviously been a huge part of our success. I said it two weeks ago, and I’ll say it again — we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago.

“Jaime has heart and he’s all about hustle and hard work. … His dedication, his loyalty and his tenacity are unmatched, and I can’t wait to see him play in the NBA.”

Jaime Jaquez’s all-around ability can help boost a bench that placed 27th in the NBA with a defensive rating of 62.2, according to NBA.com.

A potential long-term option

The Clippers will need a younger, longer-term option at the backup wing spots if they will continue their future runs for the playoffs.

Guard Norman Powell will be the only player locked down until 2025-26, according to Basketball Reference. Both George and Leonard have player options during the 2024-25 season. Guards Bones Hyland and Brandon Boston Jr., two of the team’s younger prospects, will become restricted free agents during the 2025-26 and 2024-25 seasons, according to Spotrac.

Jaime Jaquez may never be a star for Los Angeles, but he has the potential to fill the needed gaps and provide solid contributions for the Clippers off the bench for at least the near future.

“There’s plenty of guys like him in the NBA,” Cronin said in February, via On3 News Desk Writer Alex Weber. “He’s not going to be your best player, but your coach and teammates are going to love him because he can do whatever you need him to do. Make shots, get a tough rebound, be a team guy, display great toughness.

“You just plug him in and play if you want to win. Or you can draft guys with potential and put them in the G League, but for a team that wants to win, he’s going to be an asset.”