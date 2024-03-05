Jake Paul has been piling up the wins so far. Coming off a knockout victory against Andre August back in December, the internet personality turned professional boxer just defeated Ryan Bourland via TKO this past Saturday. And now, it looks like Paul (9-1) has his sights set on one of boxing's biggest superstars.
During the aftermath of his win over Bourland, Paul called out Canelo Alvarez in a post-fight interview.
“Canelo, stop ducking,” Paul said. “I know you want it.” (via The Score)
Paul vs. Alvarez would be WILD. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CmofjkC2xF
Throughout his boxing career, Paul has garnered attention by fighting plenty of well-known names, particularly from the MMA community. He's beaten the likes of Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva. While the early criticisms surrounding the 27-year-old revolved around his desire to fight UFC stars for entertainment, Paul has answered his critics through his recent bouts.
Going up against professional boxers such as Bourland and August, Paul's latest batch of opponents point to more boxing-oriented opponents in the future. Even “The Problem Child” himself recently stated that his current goal is to gain experience in the ring.
“I'm fighting for experience, not for the money,” Paul said, per ESPN's Andreas Hale.
This approach further strengthens the argument that the general public won't be seeing MMA/celebrity boxing matches involving Paul anytime soon. However, setting up a bout with a top-tier name like Canelo Alvarez might be quite difficult to execute.
For starters, Canelo might not even give Paul any ounce of attention. The Mexican superstar, who holds a 60–2–2 record, only faces the sport's top contenders. Additionally, Alvarez isn't known to dabble with celebrity-related bouts.
Jake Paul may have to keep building his resume first before his desired fight happens.