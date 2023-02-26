Jake Paul continues to make a name for himself in the boxing world, and his fight against Tommy Fury is taking center stage in late February 2023. However, Paul has also made plenty of waves outside the ring, including in his personal life. In recent years, Paul has had a highly publicized on-again, off-again relationship with Instagram model Julia Rose. As of right now, the relationship appears to be off, so let’s take a closer look at Jake Paul’s ex-girlfriend Julia Rose.

Jake Paul’s ex-girlfriend Julia Rose

Julia Rose was born on December 30, 1993, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before she really hit it big as an Instagram model, social media influencer and Jake Paul’s girlfriend, the former bartender starred on MTV’s Are You the One? back in Season 4.

Over the years, Rose became more and more famous thanks to her online presence and relationship with Paul. Oh, there was also the time where she and a friend flashed Gerrit Cole during the 2019 World Series. The move got her banned from Major League Baseball stadiums across the country, but it was done to help promote her online magazine, SHAGMAG, and it raised her profile in a big way.

While SHAGMAG appears to be defunct at this point, Julia Rose still has a massive social media presence and is one of the more popular Instagram models out there. She has over 1 million followers on her current IG account, though she previously got banned from the social media platform for racy content.

As for the relationship with Jake Paul, it has been quite a roller-coaster ride.

They reportedly first started dating in early 2020 after meeting on the set of a Paul music video in 2019. She played his girlfriend in the These Days video, and they quickly hit it off. They soon started dating after Paul broke up with Tana Mongeau, a relationship which featured a fake marriage.

Jake Paul and Julia Rose’s relationship has been of the on-again, off-again variety basically since the beginning. After rumors of a breakup in 2021, there was confirmation on Entertainment Tonight that they were back together, complete with a “proposal” by Rose.

They seemed to be going strong for the rest of that year before breakup rumors popped up again in early 2022. Paul fueled this with a tweet claiming he had become single, with reports coming out that he was “devastated” about the breakup. He was so “devastated” that he had already “moved on with other girls,” including a fling with model Sky Bri. They even got matching tattoos, though Bri now claims the whole thing was done to get back at Rose.

Jake Paul and Julia Rose wound up getting back together after that episode, but it appears they are not together as of now. They allegedly went their separate ways at the end of 2022, with both of them posting separate social media messages that seemed to confirm the breakup. And in a recent post on Valentine’s Day 2023, Paul posted pictures by himself with boxing gloves, hinting that boxing is his new “babe.”

Given how this relationship has gone over the past few years, it would be no surprise if Julia Rose becomes Jake Paul’s girlfriend once again. But for right now, it seems he’s focusing on his boxing career instead of reconciling with Rose. We’ll see just how long that continues and if this relationship is officially kaput.

These are all the most important things you need to know about Jake Paul’s ex-girlfriend (for now) Julia Rose.