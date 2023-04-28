Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Jalen Carter with the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In Carter, the Eagles have landed one of the most ferocious defenders in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter entered the NFL Draft with plenty of question marks. He was once in consideration to be in play at No. 1 overall. However, even with his slide, the Eagles found value by selecting carter at No. 9 overall. Philadelphia will now look to get Carter immediately acclimated to their defense.

For all his off-field problems, Carter is still one of the more heralded defensive players in the 2023 class. For the Eagles, he represents a player to build around defensively. After an illustrious football career through his time at Georgia, Carter is ready to start playing on Sundays and lining up for the Eagles.

Jalen Carter’s Pre-College Football Career

Before committing to the Bulldogs, Carter was rated as a five-star recruit by 247Sports. Alongside Georgia, Carter had offers from numerous powerhouses such as Alabama, Clemson and Florida among many others.

During Carter’s senior year of high school at Apopka High School in Florida, the defensive lineman racked up 64 tackles, 12 sacks and three quarterback hurries. His pass rush ability caught the eyes of scouts across the country.

In Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class, Carter was one of four five-star prospects. Soon after arriving to Athens, Carter had the chance to reveal what all the hype was about.

Jalen Carter’s College Football Career

Carter’s Georgia career didn’t start with too much fanfare. Over eight games as a freshman, the defensive lineman made just 14 tackles over eight games. However, the next two years would shine a much brighter light into Carter’s future.

Through his sophomore and junior seasons, Carter appeared in 27 games with the Bulldogs. He made 69 tackles – 13 for a loss – six sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. Carter won two National Championships with Georgia and was both an unanimous All-American and First-Team All-SEC.

However, Carter did find himself in a bit of trouble before the NFL Draft. He was arrested and charged with racing and reckless driving in an incident that led to a fatal crash. His arrest is what ultimately pushed him down draft boards.

Still, the Eagles see the massive upside in Carter’s game. After seeing his growth at Georgia, Philadelphia is looking for Carter to continue developing at the NFL level.

Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft Fit With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best defenses in the NFL this past season. Philly ranked second in total defense, allowing 301.5 yards per game. They led the league in sacks with 70.

Philadelphia was eager to land Carter, trading up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 with the Chicago Bears. To move up, the Eagles gave up a fourth-round pick next year as well as their 10th overall pick this year, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In Carter, the Eagles are landing another monster for the middle of their defense. He’ll join a defensive line in Philadelphia that also includes Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat.

The Eagles reached the Super Bowl this season in part to their dominant defense. The addition of Carter will only make Philly’s defense scarier. Carter had a roller coaster of a NFL Draft process. But in Philadelphia, he has found his found.

Eagles fans, welcome Jalen Carter to town.