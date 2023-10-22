On Sunday, October 22nd, we have Sunday NJalen Hurts 40+ Rushing Yards

ight Football action between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins, and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 5-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our NFL prop odds series this Sunday, October 22nd.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

NFL Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

NFL Same Game + Parlay Odds

Jalen Hurts 40+ Rushing Yards

Jaylen Waddle 60+ Receiving Yards

Jaylen Waddle Any Time Touchdown Scorer

Tua Tagovailoa 2+ Passing Touchdowns

NFL Same Game Parlay Odds: +595

Jalen Hurts 40+ Rushing Yards

Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat quarterback who has been making waves in the NFL this season. He has already rushed for 253 yards and five touchdowns through six games, and he is poised to have another big game on the ground against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

The Dolphins have allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown this season, and they have allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game. This bodes well for Hurts, who is one of the most dangerous rushing quarterbacks in the league.

Hurts has rushed for 253 yards this season, which is second on the team behind running back D'Andre Swift who has 452 rushing yards. The Eagles rely heavily on their rushing attack, and Hurts is a big part of that. He is averaging 42.2 yards rushing per game and has amassed 119 yards rushing in just his last two games alone. Hurts will need to utilize his legs to control the clock and keep the Dolphins' offense off the field in order for them to get a big in tonight's primetime game.

Jaylen Waddle 60+ Receiving Yards

Jaylen Waddle is a talented wide receiver who has been making a name for himself in the NFL this season. He has already recorded 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns through six games, and he is poised to have another big game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Waddle has been targeted 35 times this season, which is second on the team behind the number one receiver in the league Tyreek Hill. . He has also caught 24 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins will likely look to get him involved early and often against the Eagles, who have struggled to defend the pass mightily this season.

The Eagles have allowed 1,393 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns through six games this season. They have also allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 64.1% of their passes. Also on average, the Eagles are giving up 14.7 receptions, 172.3 receiving yards, and 1.7 receiving touchdowns per game to opposing wide receivers per game.

Jaylen Waddle Any Time Touchdown Scorer

This Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins game has the highest over-under for today's slate sitting at 52.5 points. The oddsmakers are expecting a ton of offense and not that much defense between these two high-powering offenses.

The Miami Dolphins are averaging a staggering 37.2 points per game which is almost a full touchdown more than the San Francisco 49ers who are averaging 30.7 points per game. The Eagles on the other hand are top five in scoring averaging 25.8 points per game and will need to go blow for blow with the Dolphins in tonight's marquee matchup.

Considering this game should be a shootout between two top-five offenses in the league, there should be plenty of opportunities for Waddle to see paydirt. While he may be taking a backseat to Tyreek Hill on most nights, Waddle is still a vital part of this offense and will be relied on heavily in this contest tonight.

Tua Tagovailoa 2+ Passing Touchdowns

Tua Tagovailoa is a talented quarterback who has been making waves in the NFL this season. He has already thrown for 1,876 yards and 14 touchdowns through six games, and he is poised to throw for at least two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Tagovailoa has been playing at a high level this season, completing 71.1% of his passes for 1,876 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with a passer rating of 114.1. Tagovailoa has thrown for at least one touchdown in every game this season, and he has thrown for at least two touchdowns in four of his six games. He has also been efficient with the ball, throwing only five interceptions this season. Going against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL this season, Tagovailoa should be in a prime position to have a big night tonight going over this total.