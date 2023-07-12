NBA 2K24 was only just recently announced, but it seems one player is already taking issue with their player ratings.

Denver Nuggets Point Guard Jamal Murray didn't hold back when he saw his 84 overall rating in NBA 2K24 installment. In fact, he went to Twitter right away:

Ain’t no way my rating that low! How is that possible?? — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) July 11, 2023

Jamal Murray Currently Has an 84 Overall Rating In NBA 2K24

The source Murray is referring to comes from NBA 2K ratings, a website that shows and updates player ratings. Out of the top 100 players, Murray stands at 59. To give you a better picture, he has the same overall as Tyrese Maxey, C.J. McCollum, and Jalen Green.

While Murray isn't the flashiest player in the regular season, his 2023 post-season run was nothing short of great. He averaged 26 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game en route to help Denver win their first championship.

While Nikola Jokic may be the star, the Blue Arrow helped with consistent performances throughout the playoffs. But apparently that wasn't enough to give him a higher overall.

For reference, Murray was an 84 overall in last year's installment (NBA 2K23), and an 85 the year before (NBA 2K22), Why his rating went down is a head-scratcher, considering he hasn't played poorly enough to merit a decrease. The highest overall he's ever had was an 86 in NBA 2K21, which is strange considering in that game released in the 2019-2020 season.

Fan Reactions

Fans were quick to come to Murray's aid, with one claiming he'll be a 91 in September:

you’ll be a 91 by September pic.twitter.com/nlovR8j3z3 — 🦈 (@jurkkanen) July 11, 2023

Another fan even joked that with the game's microtransactions, he can be a 90 overall in no time.

It's NBA2k. You gotta buy $200 worth of VC to be 90 overall! 😝 — Kriket (@therealkriket) July 12, 2023

If it's any consolation, Murray is a bit higher on the 3 Point-Shot Attribute List at #49. But even then, there's an issue. The players above him, Lauri Markkanen, Brandon Ingram, Trae Young, Kyrie Irving, and even teammate Nikola Jokic had a lower 3P% in 2022-2023 compared to Murray. Wouldn't Murray, therefore, deserve a higher 3 Point-Shot Attribute since he statistically performed better in that category?

You'd also think that helping your team win a championship would boost the overalls of all the players on the team who had an impact in the postseason. Jokic may be the star, but there's a whole roster of talented players behind him who deserve some recognition as well.

It's a bit of a head-scratcher, one that makes you wonder what the developers factor into these overalls.

But NBA 2K24 isn't out yet, and there's plenty of time for his overall to change until September 8th. In the meanwhile, Murray will just have to keep proving to everyone that he's worthy of a higher rating.

Another strong playoff run with great performances should help him in that regard.

NBA 2K24 Release Date

NBA 2K24 releases September 8th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game stars Lakers' Legend Kobe Bryant as the cover athlete for two separate editions of the game. Additionally, a 25th anniversary edition celebrating the series is also available for pre-order, and gives fans a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. New York Liberty Point Guard Sabrina Ionescu is confirmed to be the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of the game.

While the NBA regular season is still some ways away, fans can enjoy the NBA 2K24 Summer League, which goes on until July 17th.

For more NBA 2K news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.