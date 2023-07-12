The Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons square off as the NBA Summer League continues Wednesday. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are 0-2 in the Summer League after dropping games to the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. Their two draft picks have been playing well, though. Markquis Nowell and Gradey Dick are two of the top three scorers for Toronto this summer. They are both average 1.5 steals pre game, so the defense has been solid, as well. Nowell and Dick are two players the Raptors are excited about, but as a team this summer, the Raptors have struggled to score the basketball.

The Pistons are 1-1 this summer. However, they have one of the more talented teams in Las Vegas. Jalen Duran (2022), Jaden Ivey (2022), James Wiseman (2020) and Ausar Thompson (2023) were all pretty high first round draft picks in their respective draft classes. Duren is averaging 20 points and nine rebounds in his two games played this summer. Ivey is averaging 18/4/7 in his two games. Wiseman has 33 points and 21 rebounds this summer while Thompson is playing the part of a solid role player. These four guys are going to be good and help out the Pistons a lot this season if they can keep playing as they are right now.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Raptors-Pistons Odds:

Toronto Raptors: +4.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 178.5 (-110)

Under: 178.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

As previously mentioned, the Raptors have been struggling to score as a team. Nowell and Dick have been playing solid basketball, but they need to contribute some more points. DIck had a tough shooting day in game one, but picked it up in game two while Nowell was good in game one, but lacked in game two. If these two players are going to be the main scoring threats on the Raptors this summer, they need to score more than 10-15 points. Dick has been shooting, but he is not converting those shots into points. He is just 8-25 from the field and 3-12 from beyond the arc. Those shots need to fall in this game if the Raptors want to steal a Summer League win. Nowell put up 17 in game one, but just five in game two. This game against the Pistons needs to see Nowell and Dick both score over 15 points if they want any chance at winning.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

With Duren, Ivey, Wiseman and Thompson, this team is very good. They lost to the Houston Rockets, but Jabar Smith Jr, Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore all went off. Some would make the argument that Smith Jr should not have even been playing in the Summer League. Nonethless, the Rockets may have been the only team with more talent on the court than the Pistons. It is unclear whether any of these players will be sitting out for the third game of Summer League as we have seen many other player be shut down to keep them healthy and get others more reps. For the Pistons, though, these four need reps together. Along with Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart, these four players are going to be important players on the Pistons this season. As for the Summer League, Ivery, Duren, Wiseman and Thompson will be the reason the Pistons cover the spread Wednesday.

Final Raptors-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Raptors have scored less than 80 points in both of their Summer League games. Now, there are manny low scoring games in Las Vegas during the summer, but for a team to be held below 80 two games in a row means something is not going right. Toronto is getting good play from their rookies, but it is not great by any means. The talent that Detroit has on the court should easily outshine the Raptors in this game. As mentioned, I am unsure about whether any of the four main players on the Pistons will be sitting this one out. However, if just two of those four players see action this game, that should be enough to give the Pistons a win. I will be taking Detroit to cover the spread in this game. With the Raptors lack of scoring, I also like the under to hit.

Final Raptors-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Pistons -4.5 (-110), Under 178.5 (-110)