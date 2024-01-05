"The Bond films were made in the 60s, you know what to expect"

Former James Bond Girl Jenny Hanley has unleashed criticism toward the British Film Institute (BFI) for issuing cautionary statements about the 007 films, suggesting they “may cause offense” to some viewers.

Speaking on GB News, the 76-year-old actress expressed her views on the trigger warnings linked to the iconic spy franchise. Hanley found the warnings insulting and viewed them as unnecessary “babysitting,” stating that audiences are generally informed about the content of films they intend to watch. She highlighted the evolution of the term “woke,” originally symbolizing social awareness but now seemingly construed as claiming victimhood for being upset by anything.

The Bond films, originating in the 1960s, according to Hanley, should not be subject to censorship or modification as they reflect the era in which they were created. Drawing parallels to literary classics, she questioned whether Shakespeare’s works should be shunned from educational settings due to their controversial content.

Hanley criticized the notion of altering or canceling cultural artifacts, emphasizing personal responsibility for understanding and choosing entertainment. The British Film Institute’s disclaimer, indicating the films’ inclusion for historical and aesthetic reasons without endorsement of the views, was highlighted in the context of this discussion.

Some of the 007 movies, notably “You Only Live Twice” from 1967, have had additional warnings due to outdated racial stereotypes, reflecting evolving societal perspectives. However, author Anthony Horowitz, known for writing Bond novels, defended the franchise against claims of sexism in a 2022 interview with The Daily Mail.

The debate around James Bond’s portrayal of women and its conformity to contemporary sensibilities remains a topic of discussion, especially regarding whether warnings or disclaimers are appropriate for classic films within today’s cultural context.