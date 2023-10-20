James Harden's girlfriend is Jessyka Janshel. James Harden is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. He is currently a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but Harden is actively pursuing a trade to get out of the organization. He is a 10-time NBA All-Star, MVP in 2018, and won three straight NBA scoring titles from 2018 to 2020, which has allowed Harden to amass a net worth of $165 million.

The Oklahoma City Thunder chose Harden out of Arizona State in the 2009 NBA Draft, but he has gone on to play with Houston, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia. He also won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Harden enters the 2023-24 season less than 200 3-pointers behind Ray Allen for second on the all-time list. Harden has an extensive dating history, even involving a Kardashian family member. Now, he keeps it more low key while dating Jessyka Janshel.

Who is Jessyka Janshel?

Janshel was born and raised in Texas. She got her primary education at Chavez High School. She began a degree at Prairie View A&M but did not complete her degree because of her modeling career. Janshel has been featured in various magazines and music videos and is well-known for her Instagram handle, “jessykajanshel,” which has almost 600K followers.

Jessyka dropped out of college to pursue her modeling career. She joined the entertainment industry and got her first breakthrough with FacetStudios. In 2015, she appeared in numerous magazines and music videos. Jessyka has also been involved in events, notably as a host of NFL player Josh Huff's event.

James Harden, Jessyka Janshel's relationship

Harden has been in public with Janshel on multiple occasions since 2017, after his high-profile breakup with Khloe Kardashian. The couple have kept their relationship out of the spotlight and don't have any pictures together on social media.

James Harden's dating history

Harden has had an extensive dating history during his time in the NBA. In 2012, Harden and Kenyon Martin's ex-wife Trina were seen on a date. Trina is a legendary American songwriter and rapper. She has won numerous awards and is recognized as one of the greatest female rappers. She has over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on Twitter.

Instagram model Kyra Chaos reportedly made over $500K a year to be Harden's girlfriend. Model Amber Rose has made comments on the radio before about her and Harden having a “special relationship.”

Harden's most public relationship was with Khloe Kardashian, adding to the elite list of athletes who have been with the family. The brief relationship was on camera for the world to see on the show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The couple met at Kanye West's birthday party at Staples Center. They were together for eight months but broke up after Harden began having doubts about the spotlight that followed him while dating a Kardashian.

Harden has also been involved with other celebrities, Ashanti and Brittany Renner. The Ashanti rumors were confirmed when Harden brought Ashanti to a Houston hotel, and she sat with his family for a game.

Harden and Janshel have been seen together since 2017 but neither have made public the relationship. While this may lead some to believe that they aren't together anymore, it would make sense that Harden has been more reluctant to make it public after his experiences with Khloe Kardashian.

Nevertheless, this is all we know so far about James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel.