Khloe Kardashian's net worth in 2023 is $60 million. Khloe Kardashian has turned being a reality television star with her sisters into immense wealth. Let's look at Khloe Kardashian's net worth in 2023.

Khloe Kardashian's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $60 million

Khloe Kardashian is an American reality television star, socialite and model. Kardashian is one of the most famous reality stars on the planet. Khloe Kardashian's net worth in 2023 is approximately $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Khloe Kardashian was born on June 7th, 1984, in Los Angeles, California. Her parents, Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, are also well-known in Hollywood. Kris is a stay-at-home mom turned reality television star, while Robert was a defense lawyer. Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, is well known for being O.J. Simpson's defense lawyer.

Khloe is part of a large family, including sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and brother Rob. She has two half-sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, is a former Olympian and parent of Khloe's half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

In 2001, Khloe was involved in a serious car accident, where she went through the windshield and suffered a severe concussion, resulting in long-term memory loss.

Khloe Kardashian's television career

Khloe was one of the main attractions of the 2007 reality television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The show followed the drama and exploits of the Kardashian family and chronicled their rise to becoming the most powerful family in Hollywood.

Khloe was also a central figure in spin-offs, “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Khloe & Lamar” and “Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons.” The “Kourtney and Khloe” show followed the pair as they move to different locations to open DASH stores, the sisters' joint business venture.

Khloe currently features in the family's new reality series on Hulu titled “The Kardashians.”

Khloe Kardashian's other ventures

The Kardashian sisters have collaborated on numerous ventures during their time on the reality show. Their biggest joint venture was the DASH clothing store, opened in various locations from 2006-2018. In 2018, the sisters released a joint statement, announcing the closing of all DASH stores. They reasoned that all the sisters had grown individually and needed to focus on their brands.

The sisters have also collaborated on books together, titled “Dollhouse” and “Kardashian Confidential.” Khloe also took on the task of writing her book, titled “Strong Looks Better Naked.”

Khloe and her ex-husband, former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom, released two separate fragrances, “Unbreakable” and “Unbreakable Joy”. The fragrance was mildly successful, generating four-star reviews on most fragrance review sites. After Khloe and Odom split, Kardashian didn't do any more business in the fragrance market. However, she did reach an agreement to become brand ambassador of Burst Oral Care in December 2018.

Khloe Kardashian's personal life

Khloe and Odom tied the knot in 2009. The relationship was rocky for most of its duration, and Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013. Odom would end up falling on hard times, hospitalized in 2015 after being found unconscious in a brothel. Khloe withdrew the divorce to help Odom through his difficult recovery.

After finally finalizing the divorce in 2016, Kardashian dated Tristan Thompson, another NBA player. The couple gave birth to their first child, True, on April 12th, 2018. However, Kardashian's bad love luck continued, as footage revealed that Thompson had been cheating on her while she was pregnant. They resumed their relationship in 2020 and had another son named Tatum.

Kardashian is also the godmother of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's child, North West.

Khloe has infamously appeared in PETA ads, titled “I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur.” However, after Kim was flour-bombed by a member of the organization, there was a huge controversy, and Khloe cut ties with PETA, accusing them of bullying.

While Khloe hasn't reached the same amount of wealth as other members of her family, she has generated a considerable amount of wealth and is in the upper echelon of reality television stars. Were you surprised by Khloe Kardashian's net worth in 2023?