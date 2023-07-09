James Madison will look to build on what was a succesful season in the Sun Belt. We are here to share our college football odds series by making a James Madison over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

The James Madison Dukes went 8-3, including a 6-2 conference record, in their debut in the Sun Belt. Now, they look to build on that momentum and establish themselves as a force.

The Dukes started the season as well as anyone could, reeling off five wins in a row. Significantly, four of those wins were blowout tallies. But things turned sour when they lost three in a row. First, they lost 45-38 to Georgia Southern. The Dukes fell 26-12 to Marshall and 34-10 to Louisville. Regardless, they bounced back with three wins in a row to finish the season, including a 42-40 thriller over Georgia State.

James Madison did not play in a bowl game due to NCAA regulations regarding programs making a transition. Thus, it was a disappointment to have a great season and not get a chance to win a bowl. But the Dukes can potentially qualify for a bowl game if they win at least seven games. Therefore, James Madison must replicate the success of last season to have a chance to play in one.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 8.5 wins: +118

Under 8.5 wins: -144

Why James Madison Can Win 8.5 Games

James Madison excelled last season and produced some blowout wins. Moreover, their ability to dictate the game and control the pace factored a lot into their overall success on the field.

The defense produced excellent results, ranking fifth in the nation. Moreover, the run defense was the second-best in the country. James Carpenter had 15 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks, along with three pass breakups. Now, he expects to do more in this upcoming season with plenty on the line. The double-team combo of Jammer Kramah and Abi Nwabiju-Okanji are a nightmare for offenses to gameplan against. Ultimately, they make things difficult for any offensive linemen who are attempting to block them.

Linebackers Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker do not let anyone run the ball against them. Somehow, they find ways to get to the runners, whether the backs are running up the middle or down the sidelines. These two will make life difficult for any offense and should continue to improve as the 2023 campaign rolls along. Meanwhile, the secondary is good and continues to thrive. Cornerback Chauncey Logan is adept at breaking up passes.

But the offense will be the bigger factor here. Yes, there were some hiccups. But the offense gelled otherwise. Substantially, they produced in certain criteria. The offense controlled the clock efficiently and protected the quarterback while opening lanes for the running backs. Coincidentally, tackles Nick Kidwell and Tyler Stephens were the backbone of that line. They will continue to block lanes for a running game that averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Hence, they will try to keep the lanes open for new starting running back Latrell Palmer.

James Madison will win nine games because they have an elite defense that can take over a game at any time. Additionally, they have an offensive line that protects well for the quarterback and opens lanes for the rushers.

Why James Madison Can Not Win 8.5 Games

The only real issue that James Madison might endure is the loss of their starting quarterback. Sadly, Todd Centreio is gone. He was second on the team in rushing. Thus, there will be some pressure on the new quarterbacks. Is Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud ready to take the reigns? Curiously, the Dukes are ready if he is not and also brought in Wake Forest transfer Brent Griffis.

James Madison also must contend with the loss of running back Perry Agyei-Obese. Is Palmer the answer here? Time will tell, and the Dukes need to answer that question. They also must improve on third-down conversions.

James Madison will not win nine games because they have a transitioning offense with too many questions. Moreover, they do not have the right replacements in line to help them improve.

Final James Madison Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

James Madison will not be a bad team. However, they will slip a little this season. Expect them to compete in every game. Sadly, they will just barely miss the targeted projection. Pick the under for this one.

Final UCLA Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 8.5 wins: -144