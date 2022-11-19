Published November 19, 2022

James Van Der Beek’s net worth in 2022 is $8 million. James Van Der Beek is an actor who has appeared in many movies and television shows such as Dawson’s Creek, Varsity Blues, CSI: Cyber, The Rules of Attraction and more. He has won a pair of MTV Movie Awards including Best Breakthrough Male Performance and Best Cameo in a Movie. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at James Van Der Beek’s net worth in 2022.

James Van Der Beek’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $8 million

James Van Der Beek was born in Cheshire, Connecticut. He attended Cheshire Academy. Although Van Der Beek initially played football, a concussion forced him to stop playing the sport which led him to try his hand in acting.

As early as his teenage years, Van Der Beek was already honing his acting skills. He participated in school productions including Grease, where Van Der Beek portrayed the role of Danny Zuko. Apart from acting for school productions, he also made his professional debut in an off-Broadway production named Finding the Sun. Van Der Beek also acted in another play called Shenandoah.

Displaying potential in acting, Van Der Beek earned a scholarship to attend Drew University. While at college, Van Der Beek made his big-screen debut, appearing in the film Angus in 1995. A year later, he was also cast in the film I Love You, I Love You Not. Van Der Beek also appeared in TV series including Clarissa Explains It All, As the World Turns and Aliens in the Family.

Van Der Beek dropped out of college in 1998 shortly after landing his breakout role of Dawson Leery in the television series Dawson’s Creek. While he claimed that the role paid “almost nothing,”Van Der Beek’s performance in the series would see his acting career gain steam.

During the same year of the season debut of Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek also landed several movie roles. He appeared in movies including Harvest, The Rules of Attraction, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Standing Still, Varsity Blues, Texas Rangers Scary Movie, among others.

Among the movies he appeared in, Varsity Blues was Van Der Beek’s most successful. The football-themed film took the top spot at the U.S. box office during its first two weeks. Furthermore, Van Der Beek was also awarded his first MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Male Performance. He won his second MTV Movie Award for his cameo performance in Scary Movie.

Van Der Beek has made his mark in theaters. However, that hasn’t stopped him from landing roles on the silver screen.

He has appeared in several shows including Three, Sex, Power, Love & Politics, Criminal Minds, Ugly Betty, One Tree Hill, Medium, The Forgotten, Mercy, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23, How I Met Your Mother, Friends With Better Lives, CSI: Cyber, Vampirina and many more.

While there has been little to no information regarding how much Van Der Beek makes per project, there’s no question that he gets paid a decent amount of money. Based on reports in 2010, Van Der Beek makes around $49,000 per month, with $4,100 of that amount donated to charity.

Van Der Beek has been on hiatus from acting since his last TV series appearance in Vampirina in 2021. Since then, the Dawson’s Creek star has spent most of his time with his family.

