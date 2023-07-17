The only player to consistently challenge Michael Jordan for the mantle of the greatest basketball player of all-time, megastar LeBron James, has won four NBA titles. Three of them have come for three different franchises in three different decades.

As that relates to his longstanding battle with Jordan for the GOAT title, where His Airness reigned supreme with his blend of prowess, passion and perfection, King James has ruled the NBA with a combination of physical dominance, playmaking excellence, and longevity.

With the accolades he's amassed in his storybook career, an induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is guaranteed when he finally does decide to retire. However, as far as jersey retirements or bronzed statues? Well, that's a different story.

Most believe that James should at least get that honor from the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom he played 11 seasons with, leading them to five NBA Finals appearances and the first championship in franchise history in 2016. There are others that believe he should get that honor from the Miami Heat as well, after leading them to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and winning two championships with them.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers giving him that honor is even more disputed, and Lakers legend James Worthy is a perfect example of why.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It depends on what he does here out,” Worthy tells TMZ Sports when asked if James deserves a Lakers. “Personally — and I think he’d agree — he hasn’t been here long enough.”

“But I think his overall greatness, when you have a player like LeBron, who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s [all-time scoring] record in Los Angeles, does it as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, you can’t argue that he could get a statue in Los Angeles.”

James took the Lakers to the NBA Finals in 2020, winning his fourth championship and the team's first since 2010. Nonetheless, his Lakers stint pales in comparison to what he was able to accomplish in Cleveland or Miami.

While Worthy believes LeBron hasn't been in Lakers Land long enough, but the truth may be that James hasn't won enough there. After all, even the mythical Wilt Chamberlain — who won just one championship with the Lakers — only has a statue outside of the Philadelphia 76ers arena.