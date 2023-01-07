By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions brought rookie pass catcher Jameson Williams back from injury in Week 13. In his next game, he caught a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings.

Beyond that, the Lions rookie hasn’t made much of an impact. He had a 40-yard run last week against the Chicago Bears, but he also dropped two passes in the blowout win on Sunday.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson spoke with the media on recently. He admitted he hoped the Alabama product would have come along a bit faster by now.

“Each week we’re trying to do that and it’s just how fast can we get him along, feeling comfortable with it and it’s been – I hoped it would click just a little bit faster than it has, I think we all have,” Johnson said of Williams.

Of course, these things take time. Especially when a player misses the vast majority of the year due to an injury suffered prior to the draft. Detroit definitely envisioned things coming along better, however.

Still, it doesn’t seem like the team is overly concerned. It isn’t all on Williams, as quarterback Jared Goff could have placed the ball a bit better. Especially since one of his two drops hit the rookie receiver in the hands.

“I know Jamo wishes he would have caught it and then Jared needs to put that ball out in front so it’s a two-way street there, but no, we really don’t have concerns with drops or anything,” the Lions offensive coordinator said.

Detroit has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football but will need a win and Seahawks in to get in.