Jamie Dornan is set to star in Netflix's new crime noir series The Undertow, Variety exclusively reported.
The series is based on the Nordisk Film Production show of the same name from Kristoffer Metcalfe. The Irish actor will play twin brother Adam and Lee. Dornan will be joined by Mackenzie Davis, Iain De Caestecker and Gary Lewis.
The series' official logline reads: “Suffocating in a loveless marriage to Adam (Dornan), Nicola's (Davis) life takes a dramatic turn when Adam's long-estranged identical twin brother Lee (Dornan) comes crashing back into her life, and their tangled romantic past threatens to destroy the present. A split-second decision and a terrible accident drives Nicola to protect her children, and over the course of one week, Lee and Nicola are forced together, struggling to maintain a web of secrets and lies. Though they can’t ignore their feelings for each other, they both know they’re living on borrowed time.”
The show will start production later in the year, filming on location in the Scottish Highlands and Islands. The series is written by Sarah Dollard, Hanna Jameson, Scout Cripps and Kam Odedra. Dollard and Dornan will also serve as executive producers.
Dornan was more recently seen in the thriller The Tourist. Its second season premiered in January. He also starred in The Fall for the BBC. He earned nomination for a BAFTA TV award for best leading actor.
However, Dornan is probably more well-known as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise which were based on E.L. James' novels of the same name. He co-starred with Dakota Johnson in all three movies, the first of which was released in 2015 and the last in 2018.
His other film credits include last year's A Haunting in Venice and Heart of Stone, 2021's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and 2018's A Private War. The actor was nominated for a 2022 Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for the Kenneth Branagh-helmed Belfast.