For fans of The Tourist, don't get your hopes up for a Season 3. Star Jamie Dornan recently discussed the odds of it happening in an interview.
Speaking to Decider's Raven Brunner, Dornan revealed that a third season of The Tourist doesn't seem likely. He's simply booked and busy at the moment.
“I don't know if there's been conversations had about that,” he revealed. “We're staying out of all that and seeing if it happens. I don't think it'll happen. I think I'm pretty busy now until the end of 2025, so it'll be a while.”
But as The Tourist has shown, you can never say never. After the first season premiered on HBO Max in the United States, the show had to find a new home. Netflix swooped in and distributed the second season in the United States.
The show was also initially supposed to be a one-and-done ordeal. During his chat with Decider, Dornan also revealed his reaction to the Season 2 premiere script. “I read the first script and I was like, ‘Oh, right. I'm on board.' I said ‘yes' after reading that script,” he recalled.
In The Tourist, Dornan plays an Irishman who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. He attempts to piece together his life and rediscover his identity.
Jamie Dornan's career
Jamie Dornan gained notoriety for his role in Once Upon a Time. He then played Paul Spector in The Fall before landing his role in the Fifty Shades franchise. He starred in all three films alongside Dakota Johnson. Dornan has also starred in the likes of Marie Antoinette, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Belfast, and A Haunting in Venice.