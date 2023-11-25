Jamie Foxx is denying a sexual assault claim that allegedly occurred in 2015. The alleged victim is suing Foxx.

Jamie Foxx is denying sexual assault allegations for which the actor is being sued. According to an alleged victim, in 2015, after a fan asked for a photograph, Foxx took the victim, who has been referred to as “Jane Doe” in the legal proceedings, to a private part of an NYC balcony. That is when the victim states the Oscar winning actor allegedly “placed both of his hands on Plaintiff’s waist, moved them under Plaintiff’s ‘crop top’ and began rubbing her breasts.”

“Foxx proceeded to slide his hands into Plaintiff’s pants and put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus,” the lawsuit alleges.

The alleged victim is not only blaming Foxx for the incident and has also put blame on the restaurant. Jane Doe feels as thought the staff “had knowledge of Foxx’s propensities for aggressive behavior towards females, the potential for unwanted sexual touching and his bad disposition when consuming excessive alcohol,” the suit claims.

Jamie Foxx Denies Sexual Assault Claim

However, Foxx is denying the sexual assault ever happened and that the case was dismissed before.

“The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter,” a spokesperson for Foxx said Thursday. “The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

Many celebrities have been accused of sexual assaults in the last week or so, including Diddy, who has been accused three times, with the first one settling between him and ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Diddy was not the only one named in current sexual assault lawsuits including New York City's Mayor Adams, former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre, Cuba Gooding Jr., music executive L.A. Reid, and more have been named this week. It's due to the Adult Survivors Act expired on Friday (Nov. 24). It was enacted in May 2022, “which amends state law to allow alleged victims of sexual offenses for which the statute of limitations has lapsed to file civil suits for a one-year.”

