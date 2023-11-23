Actor Jamie Foxx has been sued over sexual assault allegations. The plaintiff met Foxx at a bar in New York City in 2015.

Jamie Foxx is being sued over allegations of sexual assault at a New York City bar.

The suit

Variety is reporting that Foxx was sued on Wednesday, November 22, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a rooftop bar in 2015. The woman suing, who is identified as Jane Doe, alleges “Foxx took her to a secluded corner of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge, rubbed her breasts and groped her under her pants against her will.”

The suit also states that Doe and her friend were seated at a table near Foxx. The actor was seated with the owner of the bar, Mark Birnbaum. At around 1 a.m., the woman's friend asked Foxx for a photo, who obliged.

This was when Foxx complimented the plaintiff. Variety The suit notes that Foxx told her “Wow, you have that super model body” and “You smell so good.” He also allegedly compared her to Gabrielle Union. The woman also alleges that Foxx then took her by the arm and brought her to a secluded area of the rooftop.

Once again, Foxx groped the plaintiff's breasts under her crop top. When she tried to step away, Foxx “stuck his hands down her pants” and inappropriately touched her. A security guard allegedly witness this but didn't do anything. The plaintiff's friend eventually found her as Jamie Foxx stopped and walked away.

The woman's lawsuit is seeking compensation for “pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety, and humiliation.” She was allegedly sore and also sought medical treatment after the assault. Birnbaum and his bar, Catch NYC, were named as defendants in the suit.

The Foxx lawsuit was filed under New York Adult Survivors Act. With this act, there is a one-year window to file claims such as the plaintiff's that “would otherwise be barred by the statue of limitations.” The deadline to file claims is Thursday, November 23.