After her Dancing With the Stars elimination, Jamie Lynn Spears sent an honest message to all the viewers who were disappointed with her exit.

You might think there would be an outburst of anger or bitterness, but no—the Zoey 101 star took a different route on Instagram.

First, she gave a warm message to her pro partner, Alan Bersten. She wrote, “Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner anyone could ever ask for.”

Jamie Lynn Spears's appearance was in support of the SAG-AFTRA community. She raised some funds and mentioned, “I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing p[eo]pl[e], and that's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do.”

Added to the post was a statement about how she apparently finds softball moms as “hot.”

Moving on, she promised to “hear and see all the wonderfully passionate p[eo]pl[e] who are not happy with the way things fell tonight.” Beyond that, she was very appreciative of the support.

The biggest takeaway from her time on DWTS was living it. “This was an amazing experience, and I'm very happy to have been a part of it,” she added.

Her post wrapped up with, “Sooo edited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!”

Turns out it was an amazing experience, raised some money, and she seems content and thankful.

Fans may not like having Jamie off the show, but hey, contestants get eliminated. Her message showed her appreciation and told followers how she felt post-exit.