Jane Seymour remembers an interesting grocery store antic Dick Van Dyke pulled

During CBS‘s Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic tribute special, Jane Seymour shared a delightful encounter with Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke at a local grocery store. According to Seymour, she spotted Van Dyke in the supermarket, where he would break out into impromptu song and dance performances, turning the mundane task of shopping into a lively stage, per Yahoo.

Amused by the unexpected spectacle, Seymour couldn't believe her eyes and decided to investigate further. When she inquired about the lively performances, Van Dyke charmingly explained, “My wife always needs something. She sends me out every day.” It turns out, Van Dyke was using his daily grocery runs as an opportunity to showcase his theatrical flair and entertain fellow shoppers.

The 98-year-old Van Dyke and Seymour, 72, previously collaborated on the 2018 film “Buttons: A Christmas Tale.” Despite their age difference, the two stars share a genuine friendship, extending beyond the realm of Hollywood projects.

Aside from his impromptu grocery store performances, Van Dyke is known for his annual extravagant Halloween haunted house, described by Seymour as a “full-on production.” Having recently visited, Seymour expressed her awe at the impressive setup.

As Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 98th birthday on December 13, he revealed one of his secrets to maintaining physical and mental sharpness – hitting the gym three times a week, a routine strongly encouraged by his wife, Arlene Silver. Despite the challenges of working out, Van Dyke remains dedicated, joking that he's in better shape than most of his nonagenarian peers.

Reflecting on his life, Van Dyke shared that he finds joy and gratitude every day, particularly appreciating the royal treatment he receives at home, where his wife brings him morning coffee in bed in their Southern California residence. Van Dyke's zest for life and spontaneous performances continue to charm and inspire.