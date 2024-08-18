In a recent interview with Scott Mills on BBC Sounds, Janet Jackson, the pop icon known for her timeless hits, and performances on stage and behind the camera, dropped a bombshell that left fans and listeners in surprise.

When Mills asked if the rumors were true that she was related to another singer, Stevie Wonder, Jackson’s response was surprising.

“He’s our cousin,” Jackson confirmed, as Mills struggled to contain his shock. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side.”

But Jackson didn’t stop there. In an unexpected twist, she revealed even more celebrity ties within her family. “So is Tracy Chapman. So is Samuel L. Jackson,” she added, expanding her family tree to include the singer-songwriter and the iconic actor.

In a playful moment, Jackson addressed the shared last name with Samuel L. Jackson, who is famed for his roles in films like “Pulp Fiction,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Snakes on a Plane.”

This news makes the Jackson family even more interesting, as they've been famous in the entertainment industry for many years. Janet Jackson, who is currently on tour celebrating her many hits, isn’t the only family member enjoying the spotlight.

Samuel L. Jackson, one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors, has a story that is as remarkable as his performances.

Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Tennessee, Jackson attended the historically black Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he majored in dramatic arts.

His time at Morehouse was marked by a passion for change and activism. In 1969, he and several other students took a bold stand by holding members of the Morehouse Board of Trustees hostage on campus, demanding administrative and curriculum reforms.

The standoff ended with an agreement, but Jackson was suspended for two years. He didn’t give up, came back, and graduated in 1972. Later, he started the Just Us Theater, showing how much he cared about the arts and standing up for what was right.

As Janet Jackson keeps amazing audiences with her music and roles in movies, it’s clear that the Jackson family’s influence goes far beyond just performing. From Stevie Wonder’s soulful songs to Samuel L. Jackson’s strong acting and Tracy Chapman’s powerful lyrics, this family has a history of creativity and lasting impact.

In a world where fame can be short-lived, the Jackson family shows that true success is built over time, supported by talent, and driven by dedication. With each new revelation, Janet Jackson strengthens her place in this famous family, one that will continue to inspire and captivate for years to come.