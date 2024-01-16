The iconic pop star just announced new stops on her upcoming tour.

Good news, Janet Jackson fans. The performer announced she's extending her “Together Again Tour with new dates and venues.

She'll add 35 dates to her tour, which begins on June 4 in Palm Desert, California, PEOPLE reports.

Janet Jackson announces more dates on 2024 tour

A press release says, “The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for three of Jackson's most critically acclaimed albums — 25 years of The Velvet Rope, 30 years of janet, and 35 years of Rhythm Nation — featuring her biggest chart-topping hits.”

Also joining the singer is Nelly, who's known for songs like Grillz, Lil Bit, Dilemma, and more.

Presales for Jackson's tour will begin Jan 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Then, public on-sales will begin on Friday, Jan 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

Stops on her tour include Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Boston, Tampa, New Orleans, and many other major cities.

She was on tour in 2023 and hopes to build on its success. Last year's dates included 36 sold-out shows. During that time, she toured with Ludacris from April through June.

Rolling Stone gave her a great review of 2023's tour, saying, “She still dances with the type of effortless, sweat-free ease that's made her such a standout in all eras of her career.”

Expect to hear hits like That's the Way Love Goes, Together Again, Rhythm Nation, Call on Me, All for You, and many more.

If you want to catch Janet Jackson live, now is the chance.