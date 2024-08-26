ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jannik Sinner takes on Mackenzie McDonald. Our US Open odds series has our Sinner McDonald prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sinner McDonald.

Jannik Sinner has become the center of attention in the tennis world, and not in a good way or for good reasons. He was the subject of a doping inquiry. Trace amounts of a banned substance were found in his blood. The amount of the substance was not close to being substantial enough to actually affect his performance, so it wasn't as though Sinner was clearly trying to attain a competitive advantage. This was a case of his training team being sloppy and careless more than anything else.

Sinner could have been suspended for a lengthy period of time, but he wasn't. That decision in itself is controversial, but the real controversy is less about this decision — which actually seems fair to Sinner himself — and more about the reality that lower-ranked players without Sinner's stature or bank account do not get the same benefit of the doubt in similar cases, and those players — with a lot less money — aren't able to fight the system or get a fair ruling the way Sinner did. The process by which tennis players' situations are adjudicated and resolved has rightly come under fire. The process is not consistent or fair for the whole community of professional tennis players. The same standard is not applied to everyone across the board.

Sinner has to deal with this controversy at the U.S. Open, fresh off his win in Cincinnati over a week ago. Sinner was tough and resolute in Ohio, but his hip seemed to be bothering him at times, and he doesn't look like a player who is ready to endure two full weeks of physical punishment to win a title. His body is barking, and at the grueling U.S. Open, that's not a good sign. Sinner has to find a way to win matches quickly and efficiently in Week 1 so that he can have something in reserve for Week 2.

Here are the Sinner-McDonald U.S. Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

U.S. Open Odds: Jannik Sinner-Mackenzie McDonald

Game Spread:

Sinner -9.5: -104

McDonald +9.5: -130

Moneyline:

Sinner -4500

McDonald +1600

To Win First Set:

Sinner -950

McDonald +590

Total Games In Match:

Over 28.5: -110

Under 28.5: -120

Total Games Won:

Sinner over 18.5: -124

Sinner under 18.5: -108

McDonald over 9.5: -122

McDonald under 9.5: -110

How to Watch U.S. Open

Time: Approx. 2 p.m ET/11 a.m. PT — could be 30 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why Jannik Sinner Will Win

Sinner knows he can't play long matches in Week 1 and expect to contend for the title in New York. He has to be efficient. Knowing this, he will start quickly and blitz McDonald and blow the doors off this match.

Why Mackenzie McDonald Will Win

McDonald is a decent professional tennis player — not one of the elites, but a guy who often wins one match at a major tournament. This matchup is difficult for him, but McDonald does figure to be good enough to put up a fight against a physically drained Sinner, who probably won't be at his absolute best in this match. McDonald can stay close enough to cover what is a very large spread.

Final Jannik Sinner-Mackenzie McDonald Prediction & Pick

The 9.5-game spread is, in our view, way too large. Sinner will win, but he is not likely to be lethally ruthless in this match, given that he was physically struggling in Cincinnati. Sinner will probably ease his way into the tournament with a B-minus-level performance which will enable McDonald to win at least four games in one or two sets. That's all McDonald needs to cover the spread.

Final Jannik Sinner-Mackenzie McDonald Prediction & Pick: McDonald +9.5